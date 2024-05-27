{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
German officer sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for allegedly spying for Russia

The officer claimed that the only thing that mattered to him was the safety of his family amid what he viewed as "nuclear escalation"

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. A Bundeswehr officer has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on charges of allegedly spying for Russia, according to a ruling from the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf.

The court found the 54-year-old man guilty of being involved in "clandestine agent activity." Earlier, the man confessed to sharing military information with the Russian side out of fear that the conflict in Ukraine could grow into a nuclear war, which he asserted was weighing on him very heavily.

He claimed that the only thing that mattered to him was the safety of his family amid what he viewed as "nuclear escalation." The officer was in charge of electronic warfare systems in the German army. Prosecutors claim that he sought to "give the Russian armed forces an advantage in the current political situation."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev pointed to Germany’s attempts to paint Russia in a negative light in the local media, to "intimidate people with ‘omnipresent Russian spies’ and the growing ‘Russian threat,’ which has already reached Germany."

Russia, Uzbekistan to adopt cultural cooperation program — presidential press service
The republic's ambassador to Moscow Botirjon Asadov told TASS that the two countries have expanded cooperation in various cultural and humanitarian areas in recent years, reaching a new level of interaction
Ukraine hits 687 targets, 161 cars in Belgorod over week
Valentin Demidov noted that it is planned to repair all the damaged windows in Belgorod by June 10 and all the balconies by June 25
Almost 200 Ukrainian drones intercepted over DPR cities in past week
All intercepted drones have been destroyed by the department’s bomb experts
Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in battle for Berestovoye
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 26 that Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the community of Berestovoye
Russian forces not to let Ukraine hold on to Nikolayev, Odessa, Kharkov — commander
It is stressed that these are "originally Russian territories and it is unlikely that Ukraine manages to retain them"
Kremlin sees controversy between NATO’s call to attack Russia, non-involvement in conflict
Earlier, the NATO chief proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to attack military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Pyongyang slams Seoul's discussion on Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization as 'provocation'
During a joint press conference after the summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that it was important to seek North Korea’s denuclearization for the sake of peace in the region
Russia-Iran relations to see no change when new president in Tehran takes over — expert
Alexander Maryasov noted that in Iran there were now different speculations about who might contest the presidency
About 20 to 25 states to attend BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting — envoy
Pavel Knyazev noted that Russia currently "receives replies" from friendly countries, invited to the Council meeting
Press review: Israel vows to press on in Gaza and EU cracks down on Russian media
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 27th
Russia to answer with mirror measures if its assets in West illegally used — minister
Property of other countries, including central banks' gold and foreign currency reserves, are a taboo not covered by any sanctions at all, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
Chinese army releases 3D simulation of missile strike on Taiwan
The footage ended with missiles hitting targets in Taiwan's administrative center, Taipei, and two other cities, Kaohsiung and Hualien
Russian troops blocking Starlink service in Ukraine — NYT
It is reported that Starlink satellite internet service has been critical to the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed 23 Ukrainian observation posts over past day, governor says
According to Vladimir Saldo, Ukrainian forces also lost seven boats, two armored fighting vehicles and two electronic warfare stations
US hints Ukraine may deliver strikes on Russian soil — envoy
"At the same time, the local authorities admit that they do not intend ‘for now’ to call on the Kiev regime to agree to a peaceful settlemen," Anatoly Antonov said
NATO chief supports Ukraine’s use of Western weapons to attack Russia
"We don’t have any intention to send NATO ground troops into Ukraine," noted Jens Stoltenberg
West in disarray as Moscow seizes initiative in Ukraine, says Russian intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, after a year and a half of "droning on about Russia’s so-called strategic defeat on the battlefield," Western politicians find themselves in a much different position today
EU to introduce sanctions on Russia, discuss aid to Ukraine, situation in Gaza, Georgia
According to a European source, the ministers on Monday will approve the first blacklist under new sanctions regime
China warns Washington over US lawmakers' visit to Taiwan — Foreign Ministry
Spokesperson Mao Ning stressed that Washington was sending a "wrong signal" to Taiwanese separatists
WW3 may begin before Biden's term up, Trump says
Donald Trump specifically said in January that Joe Biden's policy had turned the world into hell and was leading the United States to a bloodbath
Georgia doing its citizens disservice with foreign agents law, blocking path to EU — MFA
"The Georgian government is acting against its own population, opposing this European horizon," Annalena Baerbock said
Carrier rocket for Progress MS-27 spaceship assembled — Roscosmos
According to Roscosmos, the carrier vehicle is scheduled to be launched from the Baikonur spaceport
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.2 mcm via Sudzha
On Saturday, May 24, the pumping equaled 42.4 million cubic meters
World 'genuinely interested' in Russia’s 'Milky Way' project — Roscosmos
Roscosmos Executive Director for Long-Term Programs and Science Alexander Bloshenko said earlier in the week at a meeting of BRICS space agency chiefs that Russia intended to launch the Milky Way project this year to ensure space activity safety in near-Earth space
Georgian parliament’s committee OKs motion to overturn veto on foreign agents law
The committee’s meeting was held against the backdrop of heated debates between the opposition and legislators from the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party
At least 35 Palestinians killed due to Israeli bombing of Rafah refugee camp
Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that there were also killed women and children
End of Zelensky's presidential term makes him 'nobody' to Ukrainian troops — politician
The expiration of Zelensky’s authority as president and supreme commander-in-chief also means that current mobilization in Ukraine is also illegal, Viktor Medvedchuk went on to say
Defense firm delivers new batch of light mortars to Russian troops
"This makes it possible to outfit infantry units, in particular, mountain rifle formations with these mortars," the press office said
Russia to ignore potential documents of Burgenstock summit — ambassador
According to Sergey Garmonin, Switzerland's statement that Russia will not be invited to the Burgenstock area "did not come as a surprise"
Israeli strike on Rafah refugee camp kills 40 civilians — news agency
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that hospitals in the area were "unable to cope with such a large number of wounded and injured"
Opposition proposes Archbishop Galstanyan as candidate for Armenia’s PM
Bagrat Galstanyan should be a candidate for prime minister, Gurgen Malikyan, a movement leader, said
NATO chief explains calls to allow Kiev to strike Russia with situation near Kharkov
Jens Stoltenberg noted that 99% of weapons are supplied to Kiev by NATO countries
Russia-Uzbekistan relations dynamically develop on principles of equality — Putin
According to the Russian leader, all current issues of bilateral relations are under constant personal control
Georgian mercenaries garrisoned in residential sector of Konstantinovka — underground
They make no secret of their presence, a representative of the pro-Russian underground organization Dozor said
Putin sees increasingly more countries opting for democratic international relations
"An increasingly larger share of the global community favors building a fair and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of genuine equality," the Russian president said
NATO to 'institutionalize' arms support for Kiev at US summit — secretary general
"Ad hoc, short-term, voluntary announcements are good, but in the long term we need more predictable, stronger support for Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg emphasized
North Korea notifies Japan of plans to launch satellite on May 27 — June 4
The Coast Guard has also issued a warning for vessels to use caution when passing through these areas
Russian armed forces liberate Arkhangelskoye settlement in DPR — defense ministry
Battlegroup Center units have liberated the settlement as a result of successful combat actions, the report said
US turns it ‘upside down’ claiming Russia is not ready for talks — Russian ambassador
In addition, the Russian ambassador emphasized that any Russian-Ukrainian agreements "must take into account the situation ‘on the ground’"
Russian forces destroy and intercept 12 UAVs over night
It was reported earlier that a driver of the regional fire department died in a UAV crash onto the territory of a fuel station in the city of Livny, Russia’s Oryol region, and three more people were injured, Head of the region Andrey Klychkov said
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Progress resupply ship installed on Baikonur launch pad for flight to orbital outpost
The Progress MS-27 resupply ship will also deliver a T-shirt to the ISS as a gift for the birthday of Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, the Russian crew psychological support service said
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Ukraine’s losses near Berestovoye in Kharkov Region exceed 1,500 soldiers - MP
After liberating Berestovoye, units of the Battlegroups North and West surround settlements where "nationalists have strongholds.", lawmaker Viktor Volodatsky said
Press review: Bahrain turns to Russia for Gaza settlement and Moscow answers US asset grab
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 24th
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Putin arrives in Tashkent
He will have talks with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Ukraine preparing counteroffensive operations in Kharkov area — DPR official
Some units that are being redeployed from the Donetsk area to other sectors along the line of engagement have almost no armored equipment
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Kremlin brands Blinken’s remarks on Raisi’s death as tactless
Dmitry Peskov also described Antony Blinken's words as "a boorish statement toward an entire nation"
Russia invites Taliban to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum — Foreign Ministry
Replying to a question as to which subjects will be touched upon with the Taliban representatives at the forum, Zamir Kabulov said that there are many promising fields of cooperation
Ukraine’s Zelensky lost legitimacy; previous deals with him null and void — top lawmaker
By canceling the presidential election, Zelensky usurped the power, Volodin stated on his Telegram account
Russian troops employ silhouette-blurring stealth suits in Ukraine operation — designer
The suits are designed to hide troops from enemy thermal imaging systems, the tech firm HiderX specified
Western weapons supplied to Kiev already hit Russian civilian facilities — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister explained that the Western countries "are waging a war against Russia" despite all the statements that they do not encourage or advise the use of weapons supplied to Kiev against Russian territory
Those invited to allegedly peace summit should be aware of Stoltenberg urge — Russian MFA
The diplomat noted the statements made by Stoltenberg "who urged NATO countries to lift restrictions on strikes by the Kiev regime on targets across Russia"
Iran's new parliament sworn in — TV
Numerous high-ranking officials from other branches of government and security agencies attended the meeting
Russian forces liberate Berestovoye community in Kharkov region — top brass
Russia’s battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region as a result of active operations
Protesters demand PM Pashinyan’s resignation amid delimitation with Baku
Protests led by Galstanyan, leader of the Diocese of Tavush at the Armenian Apostolic Church, erupted after news broke that Baku and Yerevan had agreed to delimit the border near the Tavush province
Taiwan records approach of 21 Chinese PLA aircraft, 15 vessels in past day
Taiwanese aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched to monitor them, the Taiwanese military said
Russia to skip Swiss conference on Ukraine even if invited — ambassador
Sergey Garmonin dismissed the so-called peace formula as a non-viable set of demands to Russia that does not take the country’s national security interests into account
Armenian Premier Pashinyan sets off to flood-stricken country’s north
The Armenian Interior Ministry reported earlier in the day that at least one man died and another person went missing, while buildings and infrastructure were reported to sustain damages amid the flood in Armenia’s northern Lori province, which borders on Georgia
Hamas keeps on demanding IDF withdrawal from Gaza, Netanyahu is against — office
"Briefings from within the negotiating team only harden Hamas's position, harm the families and delay the release of our hostages," Israeli prime minister office added
Russia won't stop development of fifth-generation strategic bomber — defense official
The creation of Russia’s new strategic bomber will be delayed because of the plans to resume serial production of Tu-160M2 bombers
Scholz speaks against letting Ukraine use Western weapons against targets in Russia — DPA
According to Scholz, there are no grounds to change these rules
Talks on Ukraine must be conducted taking into account realities — Russian Ambassador
Kiev should lift the legislative ban on negotiations with the Russian leadership, Sergey Garmonin said
Putin to hold talks with President of Uzbekistan in Tashkent
The agenda includes cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres
Japan, South Korea, US believe North Korea’s satellite launch violates UN resolutions
The parties also reiterated that they will continue cooperation in the field of security
Import duty on wines from NATO to become prohibitive if approved — customs
"Paying the duty and then carrying on with business, from an economic point of view, is possible only for very high-margin products," an official noted
IDF kills head of Hamas headquarters in West Bank in air strike in Rafah
The strike was carried out in the Tal al-Sultan area in northwestern Rafah and was based on accurate intelligence data, the army press service added
Biden dishonors all Russians by insinuations against Putin — Russian Ambassador
"Such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician," Anatoly Antonov said
EU imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, Marchevsky, Voice of Europe portal
According to the statement, restrictions are now valid in all 27 EU Member States
Macron denies death of French troops in Ukraine out of fear of protests — SVR head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the French Army is "visibly concerned" over the growing number of French citizens killed in Ukraine
Putin to discuss procurement of weapons in demand with heads of defense enterprises
The president pointed out that that the government has already been formed
France, Germany to look at further support for Ukraine — Macron
"Peace is a country’s ability to defend its borders and sovereignty, as well as international to build a lasting pace," the French leader said
Biden again makes offensive speech against Putin
American leader called russian president "a brutal tyrant"
EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia — DPA
Around 20 persons and organizations will be put on the sanctions list as the first step within the new regime, sources told the agency
US wants to open second front against Russia in Georgia — expert
Dmitry Suslov emphasized that the US is "frankly making it clear that it is ready to throw Georgia, its sovereignty and its survival into the furnace of this geopolitical struggle against Russia"
Italian PM says NATO chief should be more cautious
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called Jens Stoltenberg to be more cautious following his statements that Ukraine should be allowed to use western weapons against military facilities in Russia
Russia, Uzbekistan share positions on Ukraine — Lavrov
On May 26 and 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Tashkent on a two-day state visit
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 405 troops and a British-made howitzer over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukraine’s General Staff recognizes Russian advance in Pokrovsk area
According to the Ukrainian General Staff, the Kupyansk, Kramatorsk and Kharkov directions are currently the most challenging
Zelensky’s legitimacy, nuke drills: what Putin told reporters in Minsk
Moscow and Minsk have "no unresolved issues", in particular in the energy sector, the Russian leader noted
Putin, Uzbek president meet in Tashkent
The leaders will hold talks both behind closed doors and in an expanded format
Recent drills show that China does not seek to take Taiwan peacefully — US congressman
On May 23, the PLA Eastern Theater Command announced the start of the Joint Sword 2024A exercise around Taiwan, as well as near the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin
Captured THeMIS robot may help Russian Armed Forces penetrate Ukrainian positions
Federico Borsari noted that in the event that there was encrypted data or stored information found in the vehicle's systems, this could pose an immediate threat to the Ukrainian operators by potentially revealing their location
Israel’s goal in Rafah is to exterminate Hamas, release hostages — defense minister
He said that the Israeli government must "raise these achievements to a new level in the Gaza Strip and the Middle East"
Ukrainian soldier defects to Russia on T-64 tank
In February 2024, Maxim Likhachev was transferred to the 119th territorial defense brigade, and a month later - to the 59th separate mechanized infantry brigade
BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum to open on May 27
It will gather about 700 guests from around the world
Two Olkha projectiles shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
A woman was hurt in the city of Shebekino after Ukraine’s missile attack
Russian, Uzbek presidents maintain good personal relations — Kremlin spokesman
The Uzbek president treats Vladimir Putin as a friend, Dmitry Peskov said
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Putin, Uzbek leader start negotiations in Tashkent
The agenda includes bilateral cooperation in politics, trade, the economy, culture, and the humanitarian sphere, as well as pressing regional issues
Russian Supreme Court’s ruling needed to remove Taliban from list of terrorists — lawyer
According to Dmitry Agranovsky, Russian practice does not know any precedents of removing the status of a terrorist organization, and the law does not give direct instructions on the possibility of resolving this conflict
NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with bloc's weapons
The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is attended by about 400 parliamentarians from NATO countries and 25 partner countries of the organization
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day — DM
Three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria
Netailovo crucial to control of strategic road to Pokrovsk — adviser to DPR’s head
In addition, control of Netailovo will increase pressure on the Ukrainian forces near Karlovka
Russian forces advance near DPR's Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye — politician
It was reported earlier that Russian army controlled the heights west of these communities
Air raid alert issued in four regions across Ukraine
The air raid sirens went off in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov regions
Seizure of Russian assets to sponsor Kiev exposes Geneva forum’s goal — diplomat
"More countries will now see what it is about," Kirill Logvinov said
Russian ministries propose to Putin to remove Taliban from terrorist list — envoy
According to Zamir Kabulov, the Taliban government has come a long way towards being recognized since it came to power in Afghanistan in 2021
