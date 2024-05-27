German officer sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for allegedly spying for Russia

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. A Bundeswehr officer has been sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on charges of allegedly spying for Russia, according to a ruling from the Higher Regional Court of Dusseldorf.

The court found the 54-year-old man guilty of being involved in "clandestine agent activity." Earlier, the man confessed to sharing military information with the Russian side out of fear that the conflict in Ukraine could grow into a nuclear war, which he asserted was weighing on him very heavily.

He claimed that the only thing that mattered to him was the safety of his family amid what he viewed as "nuclear escalation." The officer was in charge of electronic warfare systems in the German army. Prosecutors claim that he sought to "give the Russian armed forces an advantage in the current political situation."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev pointed to Germany’s attempts to paint Russia in a negative light in the local media, to "intimidate people with ‘omnipresent Russian spies’ and the growing ‘Russian threat,’ which has already reached Germany."