Russian Interior Ministry declares Latvian justice, finance, agriculture ministers wanted

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Latvian Justice Minister Inese Libina-Egnere, Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens and Agriculture Minister Armands Krauze have been declared wanted on criminal charges, as follows from the database of the Russian Interior Ministry.

"Inese Libina-Egnere. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code," the database says. The article is not specified. Aseradens, Krauze and former Interior Minister Maria Golubeva have been also put on the wanted list on criminal charges, according to the ministry’s database.

Russia’s law enforcement agencies told TASS that they are wanted over the criminal case on destroying and damaging monuments to Soviet soldiers.