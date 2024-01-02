{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Belgorod authorities ask locals to avoid posting photos of bombardments’ effects

Valentin Demidov warned that those who may publish photos and videos will to a certain extent share the responsibility for more bombardments and possible tragic situations, if the air defenses fail
The mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov Pavel Kolyadin/TASS
The mayor of Belgorod Valentin Demidov
© Pavel Kolyadin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, has asked local residents to avoid publishing photos and videos of the consequences of artillery bombardments.

"Dear friends, I am asking you very much not to take photos and not to share or post anywhere any videos and photos showing the consequences of bombardments and of anything connected with the special operation in general. This is a matter of our own safety," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He warned that those who may publish photos and videos will to a certain extent share the responsibility for more bombardments and possible tragic situations, if the air defenses fail.

The Belgorod Region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported four missile attacks. Eleven civilians were injured and one killed. Damage was caused to private households. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired more than 50 pieces of ammunition at communities in the Belgorod Region. There were several attacks with drones.

Italy’s oldest man dies at 111
According to the La Stampa newspaper, Tripoli Giannini passed away among his family at his home in the Cecina community on December 31
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Russia triumphing over NATO, Western sanctions, says Venezuelan president
According to Nicolas Maduro, the West is unwilling to search for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Platoon formed from ex-Wagner PMC fighters carries out first assault near Artyomovsk
According to the platoon commander, the positions taken will help develop further progress in this sector of the line of contact
Russia's adversary in special operation gradually loses strength, Putin says
President said that military personnel have probably been able to see it on the battlefield
Russia's Syria operation cost over $460 million — Putin
According to the president, additional costs are required after the operation in Syria but they are justified in order not to pay a higher price in future
Mercedes and BMW carmakers may become history in ten years — presidential aide
"Because European manufacturers now have neither a sales market nor the advantage in technology that they had five to ten years ago," Maxim Oreshkin noted
Shoigu says Russian army is most combat capable in world
"Modern Russian hardware was rigidly tested in conditions of the special operation and displayed supremacy over similar weapons of NATO countries," the defense minister stressed
Germany’s Bundeswehr not battleworthy beyond several hours’ fight — retired German officer
Should Germany or any other NATO country be attacked, the Bundeswehr's equipment would not last long, Ralf Thiele believes
Hamas to agree to any refugee swap arrangement only after ceasefire — senior official
A senior political leader of the Palestinian radical movement said "we responded to initiatives that had been put forward by Hamas through the Egyptian and Qatari mediators"
Russian forces hit Ukrainian defense industry facilities in Kiev — Defense Ministry
All targets were hit, the ministry said
Russian air defenses down 17 Olkha rockets over Belgorod Region — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using Olkha rockets was thwarted
Russian air defenses down Ukraine’s Su-27 aircraft — Defense Ministry
Over the past day, 16 HIMARS rockets and six Uragan rockets were intercepted, the Defense Ministry said
Seismologists register minor earthquake near scene of `explosions’ in New York City
According to US seismologists, a 1.7 magnitude earthquake was registered in Queens at 5:54 a.m. local time on Tuesday, with the epicenter lying at a depth of 5 km
Japan earthquake death toll rises to 24
According to emergency services, at least 50 more people suffered injuries of varying severity
Russian forces repel one attack in Donetsk area, causing Ukraine to lose up to 300 troops
Ammunition depots belonging to the 27th Rocket Brigade and the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were wiped out near Lysovka and Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia aware of West’s plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine, declare its victory — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refused to comment on the showdown in Kiev between various branches of power and US military commanders
Quadrantid meteor shower will reach its activity peak in the early hours of Wednesday
The point where meteors radiate from the sky will be located under the Big Dipper of the Ursa Major constellation. Astronomers expect up to 120 meteor flashes in the sky
OPEC+ cartel begins voluntarily reducing oil output by 2.2 mln bpd until end of 1Q 2024
Following the November 30 OPEC+ summit, the member countries of the cartel decided on additional voluntary cuts in oil output to achieve a balance in the market
Admission to BRICS to benefit Egypt in range of ways, expert says
Egypt will be able to benefit from an increase in trade with the BRICS countries, said Mohamed Bagha from Suez Canal University
Russian forces destroy 2 HIMARS and one Olkha launcher in a day — Defense Ministry
The Russian army also eliminated the radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the settlement of Sanzheyka in the Odessa region
Press review: EAEU, Iran ink free trade pact and Russia frees key town, pushing Kiev west
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 26th
Russian air defense forces down 2 Ukrainian missiles, 7 rockets over Belgorod Region
Air defenses shoot down nine targets approaching Belgorod
According to preliminary data, there are no casualties
China expects BRICS to develop successfully, diplomat says
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the group has become "an active stabilizing force" for the international community
S-300 missiles strike simulated enemy’s ground air defenses in East Siberian drills
The launches were conducted as part of large-scale exercises at the Telemba training ground
Medvedev calls defeat of neo-fascism Russia’s main goal for 2024
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman also thanked the fighters of the special military operation who defend the Homeland
Number of people injured in latest Ukrainian shelling attacks on Belgorod rises to 11
Earlier reports said seven people were wounded
Serbia to maintain friendship with Russia, China — Vucic
Serbian President said his country won’t impose sanctions against Russia or regularly criticize Moscow and Beijing in order to "please someone"
Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod not to remain unpunished — Russian defense ministry
According to the latest data, 14 people were killed and 108 more were injured
Israeli forces encounter resistance in Qalqilya in West Bank, one soldier wounded
Israeli artillery also shelled an area north of the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the channel noted
Gazprom delivering 40.7 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected
China-Russia relations withstand test of complex international situation — Xi Jinping
The Chinese leader pointed out that next year, the two countries will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Submarine Severodvinsk carries out underwater launch of Tsirkon missile
On Monday morning, the Defense Ministry said that The Severodvinsk had successfully fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a surface position
Saudi Arabia officially joins BRICS — TV
Saudi Arabia became a full-fledged member
Russian forces strike decision making centers in Kharkov
The attack was carried out in response to a terrorist act by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using multiple rocket launchers in Belgorod, the Russian Ministry of Defense noted
Maduro calls Argentina's decision to refuse BRICS membership ‘stupidity’
He added that such a decision "takes Argentina back to the 19th century"
Russian military has no plans to scrap traditional ushanka hat
"The decree only changes the terminology. The headgear itself did not change in any way," a Defense Ministry official said
Maersk container ship struck by missile in Red Sea — US Central Command
There are no reports of injuries
Russian forces hit Ukrainian drone production facility
A total of 94 Ukrainian artillery units were hit in firing positions, the Defense Ministry said
US creating NATO bases in Ukraine under guise of training centers — Belarusian president
"Unfortunately, the Ukrainian authorities don't care a bit about their own people and they don't hear our concerns," Alexander Lukashenko noted
Five crew members of cargo aircraft killed in collision with Japan Airlines plane
According to the NHK TV channel, the surviving crew member is in serious condition
Putin admits he is "boiling inside" after strikes on Belgorod
Russia should not strike back at places with Ukrainian civilians, President said
Russia designs mobile launcher for Tsirkon hypersonic missile – source
The installation will carry two missiles
Veteran Communist lawmaker files documents to run in Russia’s 2024 presidential election
Nikolay Kharitonov ran once before as the standard bearer of the KPRF in the 2004 presidential election campaign, in which he came in second with 13.69% of the vote
Russia requests UNSC meeting on attack on Belgorod later on Saturday
Russia also "demanded that the Czech permanent representative be present to explain his country’s supplies of weapons, which are used to kill civilians", Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Israel rejects Hamas’ new proposal involving release of Gaza hostages — Axios portal
According to them, on Sunday, Hamas through Qatari and Egyptian mediators gave Israel a new proposal for a deal that would involve the release of the hostages in three phases
Russia seeking to end Ukraine conflict as soon as possible — Putin
But on russian terms, President said
Temperatures in Moscow drop to this winter's lowest
The temperature plummeted to minus 18.5 degrees Celsius at the VDNKh base weather station
Envoy pushes back against Ukrainian foreign minister’s call to isolate Russian diplomats
Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba outlined five steps toward "a Ukrainian victory" as he called on the West, among other things, to "isolate Russian diplomats in relevant capitals and international organizations"
MC-21 jet approved to carry 211 passengers — company
According to the United Aircraft Corporation, the tests confirmed compliance with aviation safety standards and emergency and rescue equipment functioning
Powerful explosions reported in Kiev
Explosions were also reported in the Vinnitsa Region
India values relations with Russia, top diplomat says
According to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, "it is a relationship that served India well"
Russia’s UN envoy says Kiev regime shells Russian cities to please West
Vasily Nebenzya stated that "the shelling of settlements in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions, Crimea and other regions of Russia, the ruthless and blind killings of civilians testify to the agony of the neo-Nazi regime [of Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, who is mired in terrorism, lawlessness, corruption and cynicism"
Restrictions on import of Russian diamonds to G7, EU countries take effect on January 1
Starting on March 1, restrictions on Russian diamonds processed in other countries are to kick in as well
Russia has no wish to fight indefinitely, but it will not give up positions — Putin
Russia isn't going to give up it's positions, Russian President said
First serial-produced Su-57 fighter to be delivered by year’s end
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Russian forces hit Ukrainian airfields hosting planes equipped with Storm Shadow missiles
All targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian air defenses shoot down four aerial targets near Belgorod
According to preliminary reports, a man suffered shrapnel injuries to his arms and legs
Russia weighed options in response to potential seizure of its assets in advance — Kremlin
At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia has a list of assets it can seize in response to the Western actions
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Russian forces received over 1,500 tanks, 22,000 drones in 2023 — Defense Ministry papers
The Armed forces have also received over 12,000 automobile vehicles
China calls on US to take practical action to stabilize relations
According to China Central Television, Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden exchanged messages on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Hungary afraid that some EU countries may send its troops to Ukraine — PM
Viktor Orban stressed that his government insists on settling the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means and called on lawmakers to advocate this position
Kim Jong Un highlights readiness to destroy enemy capitals in case of confrontation
According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korean leader stressed at a meeting with commanding officers of the Korean People's Army that the military should be ready to respond to acts of provocations
NATO number one threat to global peace, says French politician
It is stted that NATO considers the EU as "a registration office of its members"
Lukashenko warns Israel, West against initiating war on Iran lest it trigger World War III
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing
Russian Strategic Missile Forces’ 6,000 personnel stayed on duty on New Year's Eve
Several hours before midnight the military personnel on duty at combat posts were personally congratulated by their commanders via video link
Bitcoin climbs above $45,000, for the first time since April 5, 2022 — Coindesk data
As of 04:05 a.m. Moscow time, the cost of bitcoin grew by 6.33% to $45,173. By 04:09 a.m. Moscow time, bitcoin continued to grow and was at $45,374
Missile shot down over sea near Sevastopol
According to preliminary information, there is no damage to the infrastructure
South Korean opposition leader’s life not in danger following stabbing attack
The politician was airlifted to a Seoul hospital by helicopter, the Yonhap news agency reports
Ukrainian military’s shelling kills one, leaves five wounded in Russia’s Belgorod
According to regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, a man and a woman were rushed to the hospital by an ambulance
Russian air defense forces down four rockets over Tokmak in Zaporozhye Region
This is stated in the message of the regional emergency services
Russian forces hit Ukrainian space control center subsidiary in Khmelnitsky Region
In addition, fuel depots in Kharkov and Zaporozhye that supplied Ukrainian battlegroups on Kharkov and Orekhov directions were also destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Number of casualties during shelling of Belgorod totals 131
Another 24 were killed, the Russian Ministry of Health said
Russian criticizes Czech Republic for snubbing UNSC meeting on shelling of Belgorod
Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova was referring to the Czech envoy’s refusal to attend the Security Council meeting, which had been requested by Russia, and the statement by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, who said that, "We refuse to be summoned anywhere by Russia"
Ka-52 crews destroy Ukrainian forces strongholds in Krasny Liman area — Defense Ministry
The strike was carried out by S-8 unguided aircraft missiles from as close as possible
Passenger plane catches fire while landing at Tokyo airport
According to the NHK TV channel, the plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft during landing
Ukraine loses up to 140 troops in south Donetsk area in past day
Two US-made M777 artillery systems were destroyed by counter-battery fire
Emergency munition release in Russia’s Voronezh Region causes no casualties
The Defense Ministry noted that six private buildings suffered damage
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Disturbance from Monday’s large solar flare expected on January 3
According to the Heliophysics service of the Institute of Applied Geophysics, at 0:55 a.m. on Monday researchers registered a X5.0/3B class solar flare that lasted 32 minutes
Putin sends New Year, Christmas greetings to several world leaders — Kremlin
Among European leaders, he sent greetings only to Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic
Russia’s Lancet drones destroy much of Ukraine’s Western-made equipment, lawmaker says
According to deputy chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Dmitry Sablin, the Ukrainian army sees Lancet drone operators as its primary targets
Ukrainian MLRS attack on Vasilyevka in Zaporozhye Region kills one, injures six others
According to preliminary data, the Popov manor house was hit and several private homes were damaged
Russia’s consulate general unaware of any Russians injured in explosion in New York City
Calls were received for reports of "a building shaking and explosion" at 10:54 a.m. GMT
Russia’s capabilities underestimated in assessing Ukraine conflict, German officer admits
Christian Freuding noted that Germany needs to make optimal use of a "window of time" spanning five to eight years in order to train and arm its military so that it is capable of deterring Russia
Putin wishes Russian families all the very best in 2024
The history of each family is the history of a huge, beautiful and beloved Homeland, the President noted
Medvedev characterizes Great Britain as eternal adversary of Russia
"At least until such time as their arrogant, despicably dank island sinks into the abyss of the sea from a wave triggered by a cutting-edge Russian weapons system," the politician said
Zelensky terminates Ukraine’s membership in CIS council on border troops
The Ukrainian leadership regularly announces its termination of agreements signed with Russia, Belarus and Syria as well as those inked with other former Soviet republics as part of the CIS
Press review: West coveting Moscow’s frozen assets and Putin invites Modi to visit Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 29th
Press review: Top Indian diplomat tending Russia ties and Ukraine brass moves to attrition
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 28th
Putin addresses Russians with New Year's greetings from Kremlin
Residents of Kamchatka and Chukotka, where the New Year is already coming were the first to see it
Kiev troops deliver massive strike on Donetsk on New Year ’s Eve, deaths reported
ICRC points to humanitarian law principles over recent Belgorod attacks
According to Spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross Fatima Sator, "under international humanitarian law, the effects of hostilities on civilians and civilian infrastructure must be factored into all military operations"
Russian air defenses intercept 11 HIMARS, Olkha rockets in past day — Defense Ministry
In addition, 34 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed
Russia is absolutely democratic country, says Kremlin spokesman
When asked whether Russia is a democracy or a one-man-rule state, Dmitry Peskov stressed that first of all it is a sovereign state
Ukraine loses up to 90 troops in Krasny Liman area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy also lost a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer
Putin briefed about Ukraine’s shelling attack on Belgorod — Kremlin spokesman
The president ordered to send a Russian health ministry team and emergencies ministry’s rescuers to the city, his press secretary Dmitry Peskov says
