Belgorod authorities ask locals to avoid posting photos of bombardments’ effects

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. /TASS/. The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, has asked local residents to avoid publishing photos and videos of the consequences of artillery bombardments.

"Dear friends, I am asking you very much not to take photos and not to share or post anywhere any videos and photos showing the consequences of bombardments and of anything connected with the special operation in general. This is a matter of our own safety," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He warned that those who may publish photos and videos will to a certain extent share the responsibility for more bombardments and possible tragic situations, if the air defenses fail.

The Belgorod Region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has reported four missile attacks. Eleven civilians were injured and one killed. Damage was caused to private households. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military fired more than 50 pieces of ammunition at communities in the Belgorod Region. There were several attacks with drones.