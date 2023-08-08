Scammers from Ukraine trying to trick Russians into committing crimes — interior ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Scam artists from Ukraine are using a new tactic to drag Russians into subversive activities, the Russian interior ministry said on Tuesday.

"Anonymous callers tell people that con-artists are attempting to steal or have already stolen their money but it is possible to get it back. Here, they are given options: take revenge on the swindlers or assist in their detention. Sometimes, they threaten to cause problems and other times, they say they will kill their family members. In the end, they are asked to commit arson at military, transport or banking infrastructure facilities," it said.

According to the ministry, another tactic is to offer money in exchange for an act of sabotage or a terror attack. "Whereas earlier, foreign sponsors promised easy and quick money for manufacturing or trafficking drugs, now they promise to pay for setting fire to a facility of their choice. All arson and attempted arson cases are being probed into. Efforts are being made to identify the criminals and their accomplices," the ministry said.