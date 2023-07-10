Mobilization department official shot dead in southern Russian city of Krasnodar

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. An assailant fatally shot an official that worked as a deputy head of the mobilization department at the administration of the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, a representative of law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"Stanislav Rzhitsky, a deputy head of the municipal mobilization department has been killed in Krasnodar. Tentatively, the man suffered several gunshots from an assailant, who then made a getaway. The motive for the crime is being established. Work is underway to identify the assailants," the person said.

A murder investigation is underway, he said. The official had a military rank of Navy commander and used to be in charge of the Krasnodar submarine.