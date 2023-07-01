Russia, Cuba resume regular air service

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba resumed regular direct air service as the first flight since the two countries suspended service last year took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Saturday.

Boeing-777 flights will be carried out by Aeroflot’s subsidiary, Rossiya Airlines. Rossiya Spokesman Sergey Starikov said the demand for tickets was enormous. It takes about 13 hours to fly from Moscow to Varadero.

Flights will be operated twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. And starting from September, the program will be expanded to three flights per week.