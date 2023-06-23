Russia views Arctic region’s development as its priority — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia views the development of the Arctic region and the preservation of its natural resources as its priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing ‘The Arctic. The Ice Has Broken’ forum.

"Over the past years, the state has put a priority status on questions related to harmonious development of the Arctic and to preservation of its unique natural resources," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, a clean-up effort has been carried out at 110 hectares of Arctic land, with over 5,000 tons of waste collected and removed. This large-scale important effort will continue, Putin added.

Second All-Russian forum and festival, headlined ‘The Arctic. The Ice Has Broken,’ is being held in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk as part of Russia’s presidency in the Arctic Council.