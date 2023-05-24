MAKS airshow outside Moscow cancelled in 2023, to be held in 2024 — source

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The MAKS aerospace show, which is held in the city of Zhukovsky outside Moscow, has been cancelled, a source at the organizing committee told TASS on Wednesday.

"MAKS will not take place this year. It is scheduled for 2024," the source said adding that the final decision would be approved on Thursday, May 25.

"Yes, MAKS-2023 will not take place, preparations for the flight program have already been cancelled," another source close to the organizers told TASS.

The 16th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2023 was to be held in Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region on July 25-30, 2023.