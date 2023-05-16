FSB detains Ukrainian citizen for spying on Russian military

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Ukrainian citizen on espionage charges. The woman was gathering information on the Russian armed forces, the FSB press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"Investigators have uncovered and suppressed the activities of a Ukrainian citizen, a woman, 25. Acting on the instructions of foreign special services, the suspect passed on information regarding facilities, military equipment, fortifications and military positions of the Russian armed forces," the press office said.

According to the FSB, "investigators seized [from the detainee] hardware with geospatial data revealing the deployment and the actions of the eastern battlegroup taking part in the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine’s Kiev region." The transfer of this information to the representatives of a foreign state could be used against Russia’s security.

Investigators have initiated a criminal case under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ('Espionage'), which provides for 10 to 20 years in prison. The detainee is currently in custody.