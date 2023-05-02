Putin congratulates Mariinsky Theatre head Gergiyev with 70th anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, May 2. /TASS/. Art is beyond politics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Mariinsky Theatre Director Valery Gergiyev, whom he congratulated with his 70th anniversary.

"I will not talk about the current situation in the world, in art now; I simply deliberately do not want to delve into this. On the contrary, I would like to underscore that art is beyond politics," the president said. "But, at the same time, I cannot leave unmentioned your - not merely civic position, but your patriotism - regarding both your native land and Russia in general."

The president also thanked Gergiyev for what he did for both Russian and world art.

"I remember how you started working at the Mariinsky Theatre from literally the first steps; the theatre has always been one with huge traditions, of course, but, under your leadership, it has become such a world stage," the president noted. "Both the opera and the ballet [in the theatre] are of the highest, high world level; it is an example for many collectives around the world," Putin said about Gergiyev’s accomplishments.

In conclusion, he congratulated the jubilee once again and expressed his certainty that recognition of the audience remains the highest reward for Gergiyev.