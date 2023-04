CAIRO, April 20. /TASS/. More than 600 people have been killed in Sudan since April 15 when clashes started between the Sudanese army and the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Sudan’s Health Minister Haitham Muhammed Ibrahim said on Thursday.

"More than 600 people have been killed in clashes in Sudan," he said, the Al-Hadath television channel reported.

As a result of the fighting in the country’s capital, serious damage was inflicted on 125 hospitals, he said.