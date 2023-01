NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. Miss Russia 2022 Anna Linnikova has not made it to the top 16 of the 71st Miss Universe competition underway in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The concluding stage of the beauty pageant is currently being streamed on a US platform.

Five contestants - from Curacao, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela - have so far been picked up from the top 16 beauties.