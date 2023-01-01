Emergencies Ministry sends over 1,500 New Year’s gifts to kids in Russia’s new regions

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry sent over 1,500 New Year’s gifts to children in the country’s four new regions, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Children in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, received New Year’s gifts from the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The initiative came from the ministry’s firefighters and rescue workers. Over 1,500 New Year’s gifts were collected in a short span of time," the statement reads.

The ministry’s staff members across Russia carry out such activities every year.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s truck convoys deliver tons of goods for the residents of Donbass, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions every day.