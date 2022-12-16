Top Indian diplomat reveals how many UN peacekeepers lost their lives over past 3 years

NEW DELHI, December 16. /TASS/. In the past three years, 68 UN peacekeepers from 20 countries have died in conflict zones around the world, Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar said while presiding over the first meeting of the ‘Group of Friends on UNSCR 2589: Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers’ at the UN Security Council.

"The data shows that in the last 3 years alone, 68 peacekeepers belonging to 20 countries have lost lives for the cause of peace," the Indian Foreign Ministry quoted Jaishankar as saying on its official website on Friday. The top diplomat recalled that overall, Indian peacekeepers have lost the most lives during peacekeeping operations. "177 Indian peacekeepers, the largest by far from any TCC, have laid down their lives and made the supreme sacrifice in protecting the blue flag," he said.

According to India's foreign minister, UN peacekeeping today has become more challenging than ever before.

"UN Peacekeeping today has become more challenging than ever before. Peace operations are also being conducted in an ambiguous and complex environment. Today’s peacekeeper is not mandated to keep the peace but to take on robust mandates in extremely hostile conflict zones. The involvement of armed groups, terrorists and transnational organized crime has adversely impacted their operations," the Indian foreign policy chief noted.

Jaishankar pointed out that India initiated Security Council Resolution 2589 during its presidency last August. The resolution calls for accountability for killings and all acts of violence against UN personnel participating in peacekeeping operations. Under the current Indian presidency of the UN Security Council, a Group of Friends of the resolution has been established. "This Group represents the political will of Member States, particularly of the troop and police contributing countries, to champion the implementation of the provisions of UNSCR 2589," the Indian top diplomat stressed.