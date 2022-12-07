Thousands of spectators, including Italian leadership, gather at opening in La Scala

MILAN, December 7. /TASS/. Thousands of people have gathered at the entrance of Milan’s La Scala opera house expecting high-ranking guests who will attend the opening of its season on the Feast of St. Ambrose, Milan’s patron saint, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

La Scala opens the season with Boris Godunov, an opera composed by Russia’s Modest Mussorgsky, with the main part performed by Russian opera singer Ildar Abdrazakov.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen was the first among high-ranking guests to arrive, followed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Guests of honor at the opening night include famous cultural figures, politicians, diplomats, designers and entrepreneurs. Tickets to the performance cost up to €3,000, but they are still difficult to get. As La Scala’s press service told a TASS correspondent, the administration tries not to send out invitations since "this evening is the opportunity for the theater to obtain funds." La Scala’s profit for this night amounts to over €2 mln, the press service specified.

Special security measures have been taken in downtown Milan. The press service noted, however, that they do not differ from usual measures during such events. The entire square in front of the opera house and central roads leading to it have been cordoned off. Only ticket holders can approach the theater.

Nevertheless, various protest rallies are traditionally taking place. About 20 people with Ukrainian flags were shouting accusations against Russia. Additionally, the representatives of the theater workers’ union are traditionally protesting on the opening day.