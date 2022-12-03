Acting governor rejects Ukrainian reports of mobilization in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, December 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian media outlets’ reports of a mobilization campaign in the Zaporozhye Region are disinformation, Acting Regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on Saturday.

"In its madness, Kiev’s propaganda machine continues to spread disinformation. False reports particularly allege that the Zaporozhye Regions’ residents have started to receive call-up notices. I would like to reiterate that no mobilization campaign is underway in the Zaporozhye Region and the region’s residents cannot receive any draft notices. The federal constitutional law on accepting the Zaporozhye Region into the Russian Federation clearly regulates this issue," Balitsky wrote on Telegram.

The acting governor pointed out that Zaporozhye residents willing to participate in the special military operation could join the Sudoplatov Battalion, but on a strictly voluntary basis.