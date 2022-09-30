Patriarch Kirill of Moscow infected with Covid — Russian Orthodox Church

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow got infected with Covid, the Moscow Patriarchate said on its website Friday, adding that all planned trips and meetings of the patriarch have been cancelled.

"All trips and meetings of Patriarch Kirill, planned for the upcoming days, have been cancelled due to Covid infection, which proceeds with strong symptoms and requires bed rest and self-isolation," patriarchate spokesman Vladimir Legoyda said.

The Patriarch’s state is satisfactory, Legoyda added.

Patriarch Kirill is 75 years old.