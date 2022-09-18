Evacuation from Kyrgyzstan’s border areas completed, says emergencies ministry

BISHKEK, September 18./TASS/. Evacuation of Kyrgyz nationals living close to the border with Tajikistan, where clashes occurred, has been completed, a senior official from Kyrgyzstan’s emergencies ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, we can say that [the evacuation process has been completed]. We evacuated practically the entire population. Only voluntary people's patrols from among local residents remained to ensure the security and safety of the houses. Women, children and the elderly have all been evacuated", said Bolot Sharshanaliyev, head of the ministry’s civil protection and emergency response department.