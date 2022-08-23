American mindset makes other countries suffer, Pink Floyd’s founder Waters says

WASHINGTON, August 23. /TASS/. Americans have a mindset that they want to rule the whole world and this makes people in other countries suffer, Roger Waters, one of the founders of the British rock band Pink Floyd, said in an interview with TASS.

He recalled that the United States had promised to the former President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand to the east.

"Of course, they just tore it up and threw it out the window. Why? Because they have a mindset. [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, [US President Joe] Biden still hasn't changed it. <…> They have a mindset that they want to rule the whole world," Waters noted.

"The United States of America engineered the illegal coup that got with rid of democracy in the Ukraine," the musician went on.

"They just decided they didn't want a democratically elected president in the Ukraine. So, they got rid of him and installed somebody else," he added.

Waters noted that the United States "filled the whole globe with its military bases."

"And they are trying to push right up to the borders of the Russian Federation, and then trying to encircle China. And it's extremely dangerous," he said.

Waters believes that the conflict in Ukraine "could be sorted out tomorrow morning," if Biden held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Why isn't Joe Biden speaking to Putin? Why aren't they talking?" the musician lamented.

The Pink Floyd founder said that he raises this issue on his shows as part of his current North American tour. He believes it is very important to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.

"That's the most important thing. But that seems not to be what Joe Biden wants because he keeps pouring more and more weapons in. Does he think that Ukrainian army is going to overcome Russia?" he wondered.

Smokescreen for a ruling class

The founder of Pink Floyd called the events in Ukraine "a perfect smokescreen for a ruling class," that does not want the conflict to stop and "that wants to rule the world wants there to be enormously a few enormously wealthy men in the world, who are all over the world so that they can decide what happens."

"They suddenly changed their mind after the 2014 coup, and decided that when that there were no Nazi factions in the Ukraine." He reminded about fascists symbols of the Ukrainian battalions.

"It's likely that after the election where [Ukraine’s President Vladimir] Zelensky promised all the people of the Ukraine that he would implement Minsk agreements, somebody came up to him, and gently persuaded him to change his mind about that, and to not do it. Who's that? I can only guess because we don't live in the Ukraine," Waters said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the leaders of the Donbass republics for help. After that, the US, the EU, the UK, as well as a number of other states imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Ukrainian authorities.