Perpetrator of Dugina’s murder might have used fake IDs to enter Russia — source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk, identified as the perpetrator of the murder of Russian political scientist and journalist Daria Dugina in the Moscow region, might have used fake documents to enter Russia, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

"Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk might have used falsified documents, including a passport, to enter Russia," he said.

It was reported earlier in the day, that Vovk would be put on the wanted list and Russia would seek her extradition.

On the evening of August 20, an explosive device went off in a Toyota Land Cruiser car on a road near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy, the Moscow Region. The car caught fire. As it was found out later, the explosive device had been planted under the vehicle’s floor on the driver's side. Dugina, who was driving the car, died instantly. Criminal proceedings have been launched on murder charges (paragraph E of part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code’s article 105). It will be investigated by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee.

Russia’ Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS on Monday that Dugina’s murder had been solved. According to the FSB, the murder was hatched by Ukrainian special service and the perpetrator was Ukrainian national Natalia Vovk, who fled to Estonia.