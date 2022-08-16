Finland to sharply cut number of tourist visas issued to Russians, says top diplomat

STOCKHOLM, August 16. /TASS/. Finland will reduce the number of Schengen visas issued to Russian tourists by 80%-90% Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on the Yle TV channel on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Ministry suggests limiting the number of accepted visa applications from Russian citizens to one-fifth or one-tenth of the current level," he said.

Finland currently receives about 1,000 visa applications in Russia every day. In the future, the number will shrink to 100-200.

The entry restrictions, imposed in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, were lifted in Finland starting from July 1, 2022. On the same day, Finland began to accept applications for visas from Russian citizens. According to the Finnish border service, over 236,000 travelers from Russia crossed the border last month.