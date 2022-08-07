Anatoly Chubais headed to Germany for rehabilitation, says source

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Anatoly Chubais, the ex-CEO of Rusnano corporation and a former Russian presidential envoy, has left for Germany for rehabilitation, a source familiar with the situation, told TASS on Sunday.

"Anatoly Borisovich feels better. Carabinieri escorted him to the airport, he flew to Germany to begin rehabilitation," the source said.

Earlier on Sunday, Italian daily La Repubblica reported that Chubais had been discharged from Mater Olbia hospital on the island of Sardinia and headed for Frankfurt on Saturday. The hospital declined to confirm the fact to TASS, citing confidentiality reasons. According to the daily, the results of toxicological tests were not yet available, but Chubais was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre.

Last Sunday, TV host Ksenia Sobchak wrote on her Telegram channel, citing Chubais’ wife, Avdotya Smirnova, that Chubais was in an intensive care department at a European clinic. Later in the day, a source close to Chubais told TASS that he had been hospitalized with Guillain-Barre syndrome and his condition was improving.