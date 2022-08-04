Differences in coronavirus lethality suggest it is man-made — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Significant differences in lethality of coronavirus variants and the uneven spread of the virus suggest that it is an artificial creation, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.

He reiterated that in May, Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs, a leading expert of the medical journal The Lancet, pointed at a conference in Spain to the possibility of a coronavirus arising artificially and with high probability with the use of American advances in biotechnology.

"According to our experts, this is evidenced by the uncharacteristic variability of gene variants that cause various peaks of their incidence, significant differences in lethality and infectiousness, uneven geographic spread and the unpredictable nature of the epidemic process as a whole," Kirillov said.

All this "gives the impression" that the pandemic is being "artificially fueled" through the "planting" of new variants of the virus to a particular region, "despite the efforts made to contain it and isolate the patients," he stressed.