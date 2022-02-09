Russia concerned over acts of vandalism against Soviet memorials in Latvia - envoy

RIGA, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about the flagrant acts of vandalism against Soviet memorials in Latvia, Russian Ambassador to Riga Mikhail Vanin said on Wednesday.

"The ongoing flagrant acts of vandalism against Soviet memorials and limited response of Latvia’s law enforcement agencies raise concern," the Russian diplomat told the Segodnya Nedelya newspaper. "For instance, in 2021, some four cases of the desecration of Soviet monuments were registered, and none of them were fully investigated, no perpetrators have been brought to justice," Vanin stated.