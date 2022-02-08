Moscow Zoo panda forecasts figure skaters’ likely Olympic medals

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Dindin, a giant panda at the Moscow Zoo, predicted what medals Team ROC figure skaters would take home the most from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the zoo’s press service told reporters on Tuesday.

"Once again we decided to ask the pandas for help in forecasting the Beijing Olympics’ outcome. This time, we asked Dindin to choose what medals our figure skaters are more likely to win. We invited our guests, Olympic figure skater champions Adelina Sotnikova and Dmitry Soloviev, to take part in this event," the statement reads.

Dindin was asked to choose from three balls, which depicted the gold, silver, and bronze Olympic medals. The panda initially stood still by the "bronze medal" ball, but after carefully looking it over, she grabbed the "gold medal" ball.

"In honor of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, our staff prepared ice and bamboo-themed cakes for the pandas. The Olympic mascots - a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen and an anthropomorphic Chinese lantern dubbed Shuey Rhon Rhon - were placed on top of the cakes. They also featured Olympic rings made from panda cakes. The bamboo shoots initially caught the attention of Zhui, who took hold of them, and then clobbered the whole cake. Dindin first went for the Olympic rings and only then got to the bamboo," the statement says.