Global program on conservation of Siberian tiger necessary — WWF Russia Director

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Experts must develop and adopt a global program on preservation of the Siberian (Amur) tiger in the world, which will unite successful practices, events and accumulated knowledge of specialists from various countries, says World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia director Dmitry Gorshkov, adding that this must happen at the 2nd International Tiger Conservation Forum in Vladivostok this fall.

"The upcoming forum in September is extremely important so that we could adopt a global program that would make it possible for specialists to understand where to go further, what to do with the tiger conservation," he said during a press conference in TASS.

Russian specialists made a significant progress in increasing the Siberian tiger population in the recent years, Gorshkov said, adding that their experience will benefit other countries.

"We managed to break this decreasing trend. […] We see what significant work was done, how big an experience the specialists working in Russia have. This experience, of course, must be handed over further," he noted.

However, the achieved results are not enough, and it is necessary to continue working on the increase of the Siberian tiger population, Gorshkov believes.

"This is like riding a bicycle - you cannot achieve a result, stop pedaling and expect the bicycle to keep going. There are very many measures, very many things that must be done constantly," he says.

The Siberian - or Amur - tiger, the largest tiger in the world, lives in Russia’s Far East. It is included in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. In mid-20th century, uncontrolled hunting caused an almost total extinction of the population. According to the latest data, up to 600 animals, or 95% of the global population, live in the Far East Federal District of Russia. In 2013, under Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative, the Amur Tiger Center was established that works on protection and expansion of this predator’s habitat.