Mir-19 anti-coronavirus medicine recommended for use by people aged from 18 to 65

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Mir-19 anti-coronavirus medicine is recommended for use by people aged from 18 to 65, according to the medicine’s instruction for the use

Mir-19 medication effective against all coronavirus strains, Russian official says

"Indications for use: treatment of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in adults aged from 18 to 65," it reads.

Mir-19 was developed by Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency to prevent and treat coronavirus infection via pulmonary or intranasal administration. It stops the virus from replicating and prevents the most severe forms of the disease, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes.

Mir-19 was registered by the Russian health ministry on Wednesday.