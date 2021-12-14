Putin joins list of world’s ten most admired men — YouGov study

LONDON, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has joined the list of ten most admired men this year, climbing three places from the last year’s survey to place ninth, according to a study by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company.

Politicians, business people, athletes and actors are on the list of the world’s 20 most admired men. Former US President Barack Obama held on to his position as the world’s most admired man. He is followed by business tycoon and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Chinese President Xi Jinping is the third most admired man, according to the survey.

The former and the incumbent presidents of the US, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, were placed 13 and 20 accordingly.

Michelle Obama retained her position as the world’s most admired woman. US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie is the second most admired woman, followed by Queen Elizabeth II.

YouGov surveyed over 42,000 people in 38 countries around the world.