Court sentences participant in 1999 attack on Dagestan to 25 years in jail

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 1. /TASS/. The Southern District Military Court has passed a sentence on Shamil Umakhanov, who participated in the attack on the Novolakskoye district of Dagestan, which a large gang under the command of two notorious warlords, Basayev and Khattab, carried out in 1999.

"The investigation and court have found that Umakhanov, being a member of an armed gang of 2,000 under the command of Basayev and Khattab, in September 1999 took part in an armed attack from the territory of Chechnya against civilians and organizations of the Novolakskoye district of Dagestan. The purpose of the attack was to seize power. Umakhanov was sentenced to 25 years in a maximum security penal colony. The verdict has taken effect," the Investigative Committee’s press service said in a news release.

The court found Umakhanov guilty of participation in an armed gang, armed rebellion and an attempt on the life of law enforcers.

During the 1999 attack on the Novolakskoye district of Dagestan the militants seized six villages. There were casualties. Police and civilians were taken hostage and considerable damage to the economy was caused.