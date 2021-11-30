UNESCO’s passiveness in Syria is disappointing — Russian representative

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. UNESCO’s slow and cautious actions in Syria in restoring cultural monuments look disappointing, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, Alexander Kuznetsov, told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"As far as Syria is concerned, I should state frankly that we are disappointed by UNESCO’s activities. The organization is too slow in turning face to face with the problem of restoring such remarkable monuments as Palmyra, Aleppo and others," he said.

Kuznetsov stressed that Russia attached great importance to activities on this track. There was a memorandum on cooperation between UNESCO and the Hermitage museum concerning the protection and restoration of cultural values in conflict zones, including those in the Middle East.

"We are prepared to act on this memorandum. Certain steps have been taken already. For instance, we have handed over to UNESCO’s director-general a 3D model of Palmyra, created by Russian specialists," Kuznetsov said.

At the same time, he recalled that in Iraq UNESCO had launched a major initiative entitled Revive the Spirit of Mosul.

"It is not just about restoring cultural monuments damaged by hostilities and terrorists in Iraq, but reconstructing the urban environment and cultural life in general. Here UNESCO is rather active," he remarked.