Nicaragua, RDIF agree on Sputnik V, Sputnik Light vaccine supplies

MEXICO, September 17. /TASS/. Nicaragua and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed a contract for the delivery of Russian-made Sputnik V and Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines until the end of the year, according to EFE news agency.

Thus, Nicaragua and Russia have signed a contract for the supply of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines until the end of 2021 for the country’s anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign, the government of Nicaragua said. The document was signed in Moscow following a meeting of the Nicaraguan delegation with the Fund’s representatives.

The Nicaraguan authorities did not specify the sum of the contract, its volume, or the timing of the vaccine supplies.

Nicaragua has already held a vaccination campaign using Sputnik V, however has not yet used Sputnik Light. The country’s government announced earlier that it intended to vaccinate 2.8 people out of 6.5 mln residents of the country using various vaccines.