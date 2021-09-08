Russian emergencies minister died like true lifesaver — defense minister

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev died like a true lifesaver, as that is what he was like in his lifetime, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, who was the emergencies minister from 1994 to 2012, said on Wednesday.

"I offer my condolences over the death of Yevgeny Nikolayevich Zinichev. Our friend, our colleague has passed away. He died like a lifesaver, as that is what he was like during his lifetime," Shoigu said.

The defense minister praised Zinichev as a professional and utterly responsible man dedicated to his service.

"We will miss him very much. We will always remember Yevgeny Nikolayevich [Zinichev]. We will keep the memory of him alive in our thoughts and lives. That is what he was like for many years of service to our country, of service to the motherland. My heart goes out to all his colleagues, loved ones, and friends," the defense minister stressed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Emergencies Minister said that Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, died in the line of duty during drills in the northern city of Norilsk while saving a man’s life.

Zinichev had worked in state security bodies since 1987. In late July 2016, he was appointed acting governor of the westernmost Kaliningrad Region. From October 2016 to May 2018, he was deputy director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Zinichev served as Russia’s Emergencies Minister since May 2018.