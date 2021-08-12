Detained scientist Alexander Kuranov is a suspect in high treason case — court

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB has not yet brought formal charges against the detained CEO of the open joint stock company Scientific-Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems, Alexander Kuranov, in a high treason case.

The press-service of Moscow’s Lefortovo court has told TASS that Kuranov, who is also the company’s chief designer, has the status of a suspect.

"Alexander A. Kuranov, whom the investigation wants to be put under arrest, has the status of a suspect," the court’s press-secretary Anastasiya Romanova said without elaborating. The FSB’s request will be considered in the near future.

According to open sources, Alexander Kuranov, is a doctor of technical sciences, professor of the control systems and technologies department at the St. Petersburg Polytechnical University and CEO and chief designer of the open joint stock company Scientific-Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems of the holding company Leninets. He conducted research into hydrocarbon fuel for aircraft.

TASS has not obtained official comments from the investigative authorities yet.