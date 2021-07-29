Iran receives another batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

TEHRAN, July 29./TASS/. Another batch of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Tehran on Thursday, Tasnim News Agency reports.

According to the news agency, 100,000 dozes of the Russian vaccine were received this time.

Late in June, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said after consultations with the Russian side that Iranian authorities expected exports of Sputnik V would be stepped up. The first bath of the Russian vaccine arrived in Tehran on February 4, while on February 9 voluntary and free vaccination of the population with the use of the Russian vaccine kicked off in the country. Besides, Iran was the first state in the Middle East region to launch the production of the Russian vaccine.

Apart from Sputnik V, the country uses Chinese Sinopharm, Indian Bharat Biotech, British-Swedish AstraZeneca as well as Iran’s COV Iran Barakat.

On Tuesday, Iran reported a record high number of new coronavirus cases - 34,951, IRNA news agency reported. The overall number of coronavirus infections in the country has amounted to 3,826,447. As many as 3,329,000 patients have recovered and 90,074 people have died.

According to the country’s health ministry, 11,808,230 people have been vaccinated with 2,628,141 people having received both dozes of the vaccine.