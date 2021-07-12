Moscow Region at 60% of coronavirus vaccination target — health minister

MOSCOW, July 12./TASS/. Over 2.15 million residents of the Moscow Region have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection, meeting the vaccination target by 58.33%, region’s minister of health Svetlana Strigunkova told a session attended by the Moscow Region government and the heads of region’s districts on Monday.

"Over 400,000 people were vaccinated between July 2 and 8 with two components - this is an average of 57,000 per day. Overall, 2.15 million people have been vaccinated," Strigunkova said.

She mentioned that the figures differed from district to district, being lower or higher than the average.

According to Strigunkova, who is deputy head of the region’s government, about 30,000 people were vaccinated at enterprises of the Moscow Region, while over 180,000 have received the first jab.