Vaccination in Russia voluntary both de facto and de jure, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. There is no mandatory vaccination in Russia, neither de facto, nor de jure, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Monday.

"Currently, there is no mandatory vaccination for the Russian citizens. Some regions introduce conditions [for mandatory vaccination] certain industries. But this is not a mandatory vaccination for all citizens. This is the situation both de facto and de jure," he said.

When asked whether the Kremlin expects that all Russian regions will introduce mandatory vaccination, Peskov said: "No, these are separate decisions made by individual governors, taken within the exceptional authority".

"These are not decisions on mandatory vaccination, these are decisions on vaccination in a number of sectors of the economy," the spokesman underscored.