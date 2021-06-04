RDIF says no critical EMA remarks during Sputnik V’s registration in EU

ST.PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) did not receive any critical remarks of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the procedure of Sputnik V vaccine’s registration in the European Union, the sovereign fund’s CEO Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"The timeframe of Sputnik V vaccine’s registration in the EU depends on the EMA. We have not received any critical remarks — neither clinical research nor critical remarks regarding the production. A working process is underway, which won’t be politicized as we hope," Dmitriev said.

The RDIF submitted a request for registering Sputnik V in the EU in January, after completing scientific consultations with the EMA.