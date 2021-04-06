Russia’s indigenous small peoples grow over 20% in size over past 30 years

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. The population of indigenous small peoples living in Russia has grown by over 20% in the past 30 years, Head of the Federal Agency for Nationalities Igor Barinov said on Tuesday.

"The general result of the state policy on indigenous small peoples is that their population has grown by more than 20% in the past 30 years," he said at the 2nd forum of indigenous small peoples of Russia’s North, Siberia and Far East.

Today there are 47 indigenous small peoples living in Russia. Their overall population stands at over 300,000 people. These peoples are mostly living in the North, Siberia and the Far East and enjoy a special status and preferences from the state, he said.

The 2nd forum of indigenous small peoples of Russia’s North, Siberia and Far East is running in Salekhard on April 4-8. The participants in the forum are discussing regions’ interaction within the framework of the activity of such organizations as the Northern Forum, the Arctic Council, the University of the Arctic and also the Association of Indigenous Small Peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East. The forum is paying special attention to the issues of reindeer breeding in the North.

The first forum of indigenous small peoples of Russia’s North, Siberia and Far East took place in Salekhard in 2017.