Supplies of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine to Belarus due January-March - ambassador

MINSK, January 6. /TASS/. Russia’s vaccine against the novel coronavirus will begin to be supplied to Belarus in January-March, Russia’s ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev told the media on Tuesday.

"Several days ago, before the New Year holidays, massive vaccination began in Belarus (with the vaccine Sputnik V). Supplies due in January-February and March were agreed on under a bilateral treaty. Moreover, the vaccine will begin to be produced in Belarus jointly in February-March," Mezentsev said. He thanked Belarus for being the first country to have registered and tested the vaccine. He is certain that the Belarusian authorities’ forecast for the vaccination of 1.2 million Belarussians will be "translated into life in cooperation with the Russian side."

Belarus began the vaccination of volunteers with Russia’s Sputnik V on October 1 under a program for post-registration research. It was the first country after Russia to have officially registered the vaccine. On December 29, the Belarusian Health Ministry said that the first batch of the Russian vaccine had been delivered to the country. Massive vaccination began shortly afterwards. The Health Ministry said the most vulnerable groups of the population, such as medics, teachers and retail trade personnel would be the first to undergo vaccination. About 200,000 people are to be vaccinated during the first stage. Earlier, the Health Ministry said there were plans to vaccinate 1.2 million against the coronavirus by the end of spring. Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said the Russian vaccine might begin to be produced in Belarus in February-March.