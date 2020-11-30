Lockdown issue will be dropped in Russia if precautionary measures observed, says WHO

"If 90% [of citizens] wear masks, if remote working [is organized] where possible, if hands and surfaces are well cleaned, I am certain that we will be able to lower transmission [rates]. <…> Then, a nationwide lockdown won’t be an issue," she answered the relevant question.

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Responsible adherence to the measures preventing the spread of coronavirus by citizens will render the issue of imposing lockdown in Russia irrelevant, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said in an interview with TASS.

Vujnovic quoted the example of Asian countries which managed to avoid a total lockdown thanks to disciplined observance of the precautionary measures.

According to her, it is vital that every person understand that they can carry the virus and, therefore, pose a threat to those around them. In this light, the WHO envoy called for self-restrictions. "Yes, the numbers are on the rise, it is clear, and they are serious. We should let our guard down," she added.

At the same time, Vujnovic underlined that only responsible specialists can come up with assessments on the necessity to impose tough restrictive measures based on analyses of many factors. "It is considered by a large team of experts in various sectors, and I am certain that right decisions will be made," the WHO representative stressed.