Moscow residents bring flowers to Austrian Embassy after Vienna shooting

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian capital have been bringing flowers since the early morning hours to the Austrian Embassy in Moscow in order to commemorate the victims of shooting in Vienna the night before, a TASS correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Scarlet roses have been placed near the embassy’s building on Starokonyushenny Lane. Flags of Austria and the European Union are at half-staff.

In Vienna on Monday night, shooting occurred at six locations, including a site near a synagogue. Three people were killed, 15 were wounded, including one police officer. One of the shooters was shot and killed by police. As the police reported, the shooting was initiated by several well-armed men.

Austria’s Federal Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called the attack a terrorist act. Residents were recommended to avoid public places. A large-scale special operation on search and apprehension of perpetrators is underway in the city.