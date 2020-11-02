Argentina to buy 15 mln doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine - newspaper

BUENOS AIRES, November 3. /TASS/. The government of Argentina intends to buy 15 mln doses of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, La Voz newspaper says on Monday.

10 mln more doses will be handed over to Argentina as the aid, newspaper’s sources in the government say. First vaccines are expected to reach the country in December.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) denied information about free transfer of vaccine to Argentina. "Information regarding donation is not true to facts," a RDIF spokesperson told TASS.

RDIF plans to start supplying the Russian coronavirus vaccine to Argentina and Peru, Fund’s chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in October.