Coronavirus strain 20A.EU1 found in Europe may appear in Russia, says watchdog

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The new coronavirus strain 20A.EU1, which became widely spread in Europe in recent months, may begin to circulate in Russia, however for the time being it has not been identified yet, the press service of the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, the University of Basel said that Swiss and Spanish scientists found out that the new strain of the coronavirus 20A.EU1 became widely spread in Europe in recent months. Analysis indicated that the new strain emerged in Spain last summer. First, it was identified in agricultural workers. As borders reopened, the virus began to migrate. Now it has been detected in 12 European countries, and in Hong Kong and New Zealand.

"Up to this moment the new strain 20A.EU1 has not been identified in the examined samples of SARS-CoV-2. Given the population's cross-border mobility and the natural processes of some strains of the virus being pushed out by others, this particular strain may become one of the varieties circulating in Russia," the watchdog's news release runs.

Rospotrebnadzor remarked that research and observations had produced no evidence yet the new strain was more harmful to health.