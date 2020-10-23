Environment is top priority: Kremlin comments on Trump’s ecological remark about Russia

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russia, just like other countries, is facing pollution problems, but it is working to tackle environmental issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday commenting on remarks by US President Donald Trump who mentioned Russia among countries with poor ecology and air pollution, along with China and India, during the final election debate.

"Of course, there are places with air pollution in Russia. There are such places in all countries around the world. However, in Russia, ecology is a top-priority issue, it is part of the national development plan," he pointed out.

Peskov stressed that "no country can cope with environmental problems alone," highlighting the need for international cooperation on the issue.