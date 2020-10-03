Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko hospitalized with double pneumonia

KIEV, October 3. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), has been hospitalized in Kiev with double pneumonia caused by COVID-19, his wife Marina Poroshenko said on Saturday.

"Pyotr Alexeevich has been taken to one of Kiev’s hospitals that treat coronavirus patients. In spite of the fact that my husband suffers from double pneumonia, he has a strong willpower that he demonstrates in his fight against the disease," she said on the YouTube channel of Poroshenko’s European Solidarity party.

The ex-president’s wife said that Poroshenko "abides by the treatment protocol." According to her, one of their daughters has been also infected with coronavirus.

Pyotr Poroshenko announced he had contracted coronavirus on September 29 and since then he was undergoing medical treatment at home.

In the past four days, Ukraine recorded record high numbers of one-day coronavirus cases. The Ukrainian Health Ministry said that the country confirmed 4,661 coronavirus cases on Friday and set new records for single-day deaths that surpassed 92. More and more COVID-19 patients (with moderate and severe symptoms) are being hospitalized. The hospitals for coronavirus patients are 54% full (16,070 people).