Russia reports fewer than 6,000 COVID-19 cases for two days in a row

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The number of people in Russia diagnosed with COVID-19 grew by 5,842 in the past 24 hours, fewer than 6,000 cases have been reported for two days in a row, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the number of infected people has climbed to 783,328. The daily growth rate has not exceeded 0.8% for four days.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Kalmykia (0%), the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Chukotka autonomous region (0%), Sevastopol (0%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), Ingushetia (0.3%), Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.3%), the Bryansk Region (0.3%) and the Lipetsk Region (0.3%).

Another 602 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 228 in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, 277 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 196 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 189 in St. Petersburg.

A total of 208,364 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Russia.