75TH ANNIVERSARY OF VICTORY OVER NAZI GERMANY

Putin lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow

Foreign leaders invited to the Victory Day parade also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk on Red Square during Moscow's Victory Parade Mikhail Mettsel/TASS
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk on Red Square during Moscow's Victory Parade
© Mikhail Mettsel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall honoring the memory of those killed in the Second World War.

The Russian leader, accompanied by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, walked to the Alexander Garden after the Victory Parade ended on Moscow’s Red Square and after he talked briefly with each of the war veterans.

Victory Parade over in Moscow

Foreign leaders invited to the Victory Day parade also participated in the wreath-laying ceremony. Leaders of Abkhazia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina (Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik), Kazakhstan, Moldova, Serbia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and South Ossetia were among the honored guests of the parade.

After laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Putin paid tribute to those killed in the Second World War with a minute of silence. The ceremony ended with the Russian anthem and a march by the guard of honor. After that, the Russian president and the foreign leaders left the Alexander Garden.

The remains of the Unknown Soldier were transferred from a common grave near Moscow and buried in a ceremony in the Alexander Garden in 1966. The memorial was unveiled the next year. The Guard of Honor was placed here back in 1997 and since then the site has been its Post No. 1.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
COVID-19 pandemic in Russia on the wane, but people must exercise caution — minister
The country's top health official promised that as soon as clinical testing of a vaccine against COVID-19 is complete, the Russian Health Ministry would report the results
Putin urges citizens to stay vigilant before coronavirus vaccine production begins
Currently, 14 Russian federal research centers are working on creating the coronavirus vaccine and the clinical trials of the first samples have begun, the Russian president informed
Syria’s air defenses repelling missile attacks on Hama outskirts - SANA
Earlier, the Israeli Air Defense allegedly attacked army positions in As-Suwayda and Deir ez-Zor
Foreign leaders arriving in Moscow to attend Victory Parade
Among those who have already arrived in Moscow are Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Moldovan President Igor Dodon, Serbian President Aleksanadar Vucic, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
Russia has no territorial claims against its neighbors, says Kremlin
Nord Stream 2 may contribute to Europe’s energy security - Kremlin
We are hoping that the project will be finalized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Moscow to ease more coronavirus restrictions on June 23
Moscow residents are still required to social distance and wear face masks and gloves, the mayor said
Latest drones to arrive for Russia’s air base in Kyrgyzstan by year-end
On February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on ratifying a protocol on amendments to the agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan on Russia’s integrated military base that will make it possible to deploy a squad of unmanned aerial vehicles at the base
Russia delivers anti-drone systems to Central Asia
Negotiations with five more countries on the deliveries of anti-drone systems are underway, according to the provider
China Trade Deal is ‘fully intact’, confirms President Trump
"Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreemen!" the president blogged on Twitter
Trump says could meet with Venezuela’s Maduro - report
Answering a question whether he regrets the advice of his former National Security Advisor John Bolton to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guadio, Trump said "not particularly"
Foreign spy planes flew over 30 times near Russian borders in past week
Also, five drones flew close to the Russian borders
Press review: Will Egypt, Turkey clash over Libya and can Russia return spooked investors
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 22th
Russian Embassy in Indonesia works on death of Russian national on Bali
The 18-year old girl Anastasia Tropitsel drove a motorcycle, lost control and rammed into a fence
Trump’s envoy for arms control praises Vienna talks as ‘very positive’
Billingslea told about detailed discussions of full-range of nuclear topics
Putin to hold talks with foreign leaders invited to Victory Day parade
Putin will hold a reception for the invited heads of state and government
Putin to address nation on June 23, coronavirus and economy on agenda
The president will make his address at about 15:00 Moscow time on Tuesday
Russia won’t force China to join nuclear arms talks - Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that China should itself decide whether these talks are beneficial for the country
Switzerland experiences 24-hour jump in COVID-19 infections
The number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland increased by 18 over the past 24 hours with the total amounting to 31,310 infected, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health
Syria’s Assad to remain in power for as long as people want him to — Foreign Minister
According to Syria's top diplomat, Washington seeks to impose upon Syrians a Constitution that favors the "American and the Israeli views"
Situation in Ukraine about to reach dead end, says Russian senior diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Russia is paring no effort to establish direct dialogue between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk but, "regrettably, the situation is about to reach a dead-end"
Victory Parade over in Moscow
More than 20 units of equipment were seen in the parade for the first time ever
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
North Korean leader halts military action plans against South Korea
Kim presided over a preliminary Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea through a video conference
Putin not ruling out he will run for new presidential term
Meanwhile, the Russian leader cautioned officials against searching for a successor to him now, saying that they should rather focus on their work
Russia has not made any decisions on opening borders for foreigners yet — Kremlin
In any case, the closed borders regime does not apply to official visits of delegations, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russia to complete trials of air defense missile target simulator by autumn
The trials had to be postponed due to the pandemic
Pressure on Iran runs counter to claims of commitment to nuclear deal — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, adoption of the IAEA Board of Governors resolution on Iran was not dictated by the real state of affairs in terms of applying guarantees in Iran
Three types of Pantsyr air defense systems to roll across Red Square on June 24
This year, over 20 weapon systems will roll across Moscow’s Red Square for the first time
Russia, Belarus sign agreement on mutual recognition of each other’s visas
Under the agreement, citizens of third countries with a valid visa of either Russia or Belarus will be allowed to enter, leave and stay in the other country until their visa expires, to cross the land border of Russia and Belarus by rail or air and via major highways
Department head at rocket making enterprise Kovalyov sentenced to seven years for treason
The court hearings were held behind closed doors, because some of the materials constituted a state secret
Supersonic business jet can have flight range up to 8,000 km — Tupolev Company
The terms of reference for the demo airplane and the demo aircraft should be developed in 2020-2022 in the best case scenario, according to the company
India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media
The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed
Russia delivers four Mi-35M helicopters to Kazakhstan
In addition to its primary combat designation, the Mi-35M may be used to transport personnel and cargo and to evacuate the sick, according to the Kazakh Defense Ministry
Putin visits Defense Ministry’s main cathedral near Moscow
The Russian leader toured the cathedral and attended a prayer service
COVID-19 case count in Russia approaches 600,000
The daily increase rate is 1,25%
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats call for immediate launch of intra-Libyan dialogue
They agreed that there is no alternative to the immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities and the beginning of dialogue involving all Libyan parties to reach generally acceptable agreements on all aspects of settlement based on the results of the Berlin conference
Russia tests high-resolution compact aircraft radar
The new small-size station mounted on a light plane, a drone or a helicopter is designated for a radar survey of the terrain in any weather conditions
Putin’s WW2 article raised much interests in US - Russian envoy
The publication raised a lot of interest and launched discussions, he said
Indian defense minister arrives in Moscow
The plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-3 airport
French historian describes Putin’s article on WWII as ‘profound’
"I totally agree with what Putin said in his article. History must never be forgotten, as its lessons give us a better understanding of the present-day situation in the world," he said
Kremlin comments on Bolton’s ‘assessments’ of Putin
It is possible to agree with some but not all of them, the Kremlin spokesman said
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
West mistakenly believes that world can be ruled from Washington — Russian official
"The most important lesson from the past is that if any country tries to rule the world all by itself this will undoubtedly end in disaster," he said
Ukraine to review, axe treaties with Russia
Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Bondar also noted that Kiev is not going down the path of "radical and emotional steps" which can affect its citizens
Russian turbine can be used at power plant in Krasnodar Region
According to a TASS source in the energy industry, it is necessary to expedite import substitution in the condition of sanctions and limited access to foreign technologies
Past three months drastically changed Russians’ lifestyle, says Putin
According to the Russian president, strict restrictions allowed the country to hold back the peak of coronavirus epidemic by 1.5-2 months, which saved tens of thousands of lives
Trump vowed to exit NATO because members supported Nord Stream 2, says Bolton
This is what Bolton says in his latest book entitled: The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir
Russia confirms 7,600 new COVID-19 cases in the past day
The daily growth in cases was 1.3%
US was aware its INF-related demands addressed to Russia were unrealistic — Bolton
The former US national security advisor recalls he recommended to Trump to try to agree with Russia on a simultaneous pullout from the INF Treaty
Trump decides to terminate China trade deal over coronavirus, says trade adviser
It is decided amid growing conviction of intelligence officials that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Wuhan lab
