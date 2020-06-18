Putin reveals his secret office in upcoming documentary

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed his "secret" office in the Kremlin’s building number 1. The head of state does not conduct public meetings in this office, so its doors remained closed to journalists until now.

Putin made an exception during the interview for the "Russia. Kremlin. Putin" documentary, teased on Rossiya 1 TV channel Thursday. The President started his conversation with the journalists in an office, where he usually conducts working meetings with a small number of attendees. He disclosed that there are several more rooms beyond the doors.

"There is a kitchen and a lounge. But, be warned, I did not prepare anything there, so there is… working atmosphere there," the head of state noted. "You are probably here for the first time."

Next to the President’s desk were children’s arts and crafts: gifts to the President. A portrait of Peter the Great decorates the room.

Answering a question about the Kremlin’s energy, Putin replied that he "does not think about it." Instead, he disclosed that "tough talks" with the President’s subordinates take place in the Kremlin.

The documentary will be aired on Rossiya 1 TV channel Sunday and will include several interviews with the head of state.