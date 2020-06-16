Celebrations in Tver, Rzhev dedicated to 75th anniversary of Victory postponed

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Celebrations in the cities of Tver and Rzhev to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany that were scheduled to be held on June 24 have been postponed, Tver Region Governor Igor Rudenya told the Rossiya 24. Tver TV channel.

"In accordance with the position of the regional Rospotrebnadzor [sanitary watchdog — TASS], we held consultations and decided to hold these celebrations later," he said.

On June 24, Tver residents will be able to see the aircraft returning from the Victory Parade in Moscow, the governor added. The decision to postpone the celebrations was earlier discussed with veterans’ organizations. They expressed hope that veterans of the Great Patriotic War would take part in the festive events.

On Monday, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said that the Rzhev Memorial in the Tver Region dedicated to Red Army soldiers was scheduled to be unveiled on June 30.