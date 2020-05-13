Coronavirus infection decline to last longer than growth, says expert

"I would like to point out that the phase of stabilization and further decline will last longer than growth. That’s what the history of all epidemics shows," Briko said.

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The phase of coronavirus infection stabilization and decline will last longer than growth, the chief epidemiologist of Russia’s Health Ministry, Nikolai Briko, said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel on Wednesday.

He warned against expecting prompt improvement of the situation.

"The downtrend will be slow," he said.

Briko stressed the need for strictly observing the restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus infection.

"As long as there is no vaccine - an effective means to influence and control the epidemiological process - we should rely entirely on the measures that have stood the test of time, in other words, isolation and restrictions," he said.

"It is to be hoped that a vaccine will be eventually created. Then we will have a tool to control the epidemic process in our hands and will be able to lift all restrictions," Briko concluded.

To date, a total of 242,271 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 48,003 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,212 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.